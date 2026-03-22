A convoy of over a thousand massive trucks — an entire army on the roadside. Over months, the costs have skyrocketed to astronomical figures: half could be auctioned off because the storage fees have surpassed the value of the vehicles themselves.

Primarily, Belarus is stepping in to assist the unfortunate carriers whose trucks have been stranded and stationary since the closure of the Lithuanian border at the end of 2025. The cost of this forced "parking" for Lithuanian trucks and trailers could be reduced.

No, not canceled — reduced. Where previously the forced fee for the "How to Argue with Neighbors at Your Own Expense" attraction was 120 euros per day per truck, now it will be less. Not confiscation, not bankruptcy — but a discount. According to Mikenas, head of the Lithuanian carriers' association Linava, the fee should be no more than 12-13 euros, not 120. The current rates are approximately 17 euros for a trailer or semi-trailer, and around 40 euros for a full tractor-trailer combination.

A special mention is deserved by the Lithuanian government. Apparently, a sudden wave of national pride hit the officials. When businessmen, whose trucks had been rotting in parking lots, grew tired of waiting for help from their own state and turned to Minsk for negotiations, Vilnius shrugged its shoulders: "That’s their personal matter, we’re not involved."

But as soon as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko declared: "I am a systematic person, I will resolve this issue — pity the Poles and Lithuanians," the Lithuanian officials woke up as unprecedented negotiators.

Lithuania’s Prime Minister’s advisor, Ignas Dovgėlė, immediately claimed that this was the result of “deep cooperation with the US and a victory for Lithuanian diplomacy.” Just think about that flow of consciousness: while Lithuanian politicians remained silent as fish and didn’t even try to call Minsk, businesspeople were privately resolving the issue.

And when the matter was settled — in a manner described by Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin — the men from the cabinet stepped onto the stage, signing autographs amid cries of: "We’ve won!"

It’s reminiscent of someone calling a plumber to fix the sewer at their own expense, naturally, and then the head of the housing maintenance service, who caused the leak and didn’t fix it, comes out and says: “See, we solved your problem.” Ridiculous? Yes. But this is modern European politics.

Vadim Elfimov, head of the Department of Social Policy and Ideology at the Academy of Management under the Belarusian President, comments:

"Western policies are against the people, not for the people. They are ready to abandon their own, do anything for selfish interests. They created the problem, threw their citizens into the abyss of bankruptcy and uncertainty. It is our President who is supposed to rescue them from this abyss. He has no obligation to do so, but he does. Because, if you will, the President reflects the humane essence of Belarusian power: conscience would not allow us to abandon people. Let them be abandoned there — Belarusian authorities do not abandon anyone."

The main tragedy of the situation isn’t in the money. Money is just paper, for which carriers have claimed damages of 22 million euros, maybe even 100 million. The tragedy lies in who solves problems and who creates them.

Western politicians, including Brussels, which immediately activated its "extreme concern" mode and declared that the situation was “being examined at the highest level,” merely observed.

Meanwhile, in Minsk, Alexander Lukashenko is doing what no European bureaucrat could even dream of. He gathers his government, tells them: “Meet with them humanely,” listens to Lithuanian carriers who, by the way, contacted him directly, and makes a decisive decision.

He uses the word "pity" in relation to neighbors — confirming his status, which they have been trying to strip from him for many years — that of a person capable of restoring order where the “civilized world” only manages loud statements on social networks and closed-door meetings.

Trucks at the borderWhile Lithuania "shrugged it off," Minsk became the last resort for Lithuanian truckers. This is what’s called "people’s diplomacy" with reinforced concrete around the perimeter.

Lithuania closed the border — Belarus opened the door. And who behaves like a true neighbor? While Western politicians remain inactive and silent as fish in an aquarium, Alexander Lukashenko once again affirms his status as the people's President. He not only helps Belarusians but also resolves the problems of neighbors whom their own authorities have abandoned: systematically, over the weekend, as promised.

This is not just politics — it’s pure humanity. The reduction in parking fees isn’t merely a discount but a moral compromise. It’s an opportunity for Lithuanian politicians to save face — which, in any case, they have already lost somewhere near the border, playing their one-sided closures and air balloon stunts.