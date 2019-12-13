I. Petrishenko on results of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

The governments of the Eurasian five countries find solutions to the most sensitive issues of integration development. This is the result of another meeting of the Prime Ministers of the EAEU, which ended in Kyrgyzstan on August 20. A number of the key tasks were considered. First, measures to support exports of goods to third countries. The parties rely on the rapid development of an agreement. It will guarantee insurance support for export risks. Also, the participants of the meeting updated the list of barriers in the domestic market of the Five that need to be eliminated in the coming years. Transport is a priority. They also agreed to step up cooperation with China in the field of cargo delivery by rail. In addition, the premiers discussed the urgent issue of creating common markets for gas, oil and petroleum products.