Igor Sergeenko elected first deputy chairman of Parliamentary Assembly of Union of Belarus and Russia
Igor Sergeenko has been elected First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, BELTA reports.
This decision was taken at the meeting of the 66th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia in Minsk.
Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia Sergei Khomenko and Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Vadim Ipatov were elected deputy chairmen of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia.
The meeting will host a "government hour" on the theme "Formation and development of the common scientific and educational space of the Union State. The heads of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Belarus and the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation will present information to the deputies on joint activities in the field of science and education.
The agenda of the meeting includes consideration of the draft Decree of the Supreme State Council of the Union State "On Amendments and Additions to the Decree of the Supreme State Council of the Union State "On the Union State Budget for 2023" and approval of the report of the Council of Ministers of the Union State on the performance of the Union State budget for 2023.
