Import substitution and security discussed by Lukashenko and Putin in St. Petersburg

The leaders of Belarus and Russia held bilateral talks in St. Petersburg. In the current environment, the permanent contacts at the highest level allow structuring the course of action to withstand political and economic external influences. The politicians discussed in detail the work in the field of import substitution. In this area, as well as in the field of security, specific instructions were given to the leaders. This is a symmetrical response to the sanctions pressure and the activity of NATO right on our borders.



Thirty years may not be such an impressive period by the standards of history. But under the given circumstances one understands the value of the work done. Things have certainly happened in the relationship between Belarus and Russia over the past three decades, and one should not idealize them. And even all those once "meat and milk wars", which immediately ended after the intervention of the presidents, are now perceived as something from the category of insignificant misunderstandings. And what is happening now with respect to Russia and, in turn, Belarus, is a different story, which has only brought us together.



Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin devoted the end of the week to informal talks in Moscow suburbs. Of course, none of the opponents did not even recall that actually 30 years of diplomatic relations was a landmark meeting. It took place against the backdrop of fake TV-channels. The surrender of sovereignty and the mysteriousness of the alliance programs are no longer remembered as such; now everything is painted with militaristic overtones. Meeting in the Constantinople Palace in St. Petersburg the Presidents began their discussion with economic issues.



Lukashenko's visit to Russia



Prior to his meeting with Vladimir Putin, our President had a look at the progress in the construction of the Belarusian port on the Russian Baltic Sea. Today cargoes are being reoriented towards Russian ports. By the way, we already have good experience in this regard in the Far East. About 20 million tons of our cargos will go to St. Petersburg ports. While someone sees some hints in the frequent meetings of politicians, the Presidents decide how to deal with the consequences of the economic pressure. One of the important projects of cooperation between Belarus and Russia is import substitution.



Joint efforts in this matter will help both countries to smoothly survive the sanctions pressure from the West. However, even before the events Belarus had set up its own production in many areas instead of imported goods, and now it provides itself with everything necessary, from food to mechanical engineering.



Sergey Rekeda, Director General of the Center for the Study of Integration Prospects (Russia):



There are prospects and they have already been discussed more than once. And at the bilateral level of the Russian-Belarusian, multilateral level of the Eurasian Five, the Eurasian Economic Union, it was talked about creating a commission on import substitution and counteracting the sanctions pressure. So it is actually the right and constructive process to replace the missing links in the production chain, the replacement of these links with our technology, our resources, our human production capabilities, including those of Belarus. The share of import substitution in the Belarusian economy is higher than in Russia at the moment. We therefore have the opportunity to accumulate Russian and Belarusian experience in order to protect our own economies.



Mutual trade between Belarus and Russia: a record for the last nine years



"Whether some people like it or not. Russia is our main trading partner. It accounts for more than half of foreign deliveries. Following the results of the last year, the volume of mutual trade amounted to $40 billion. It is the maximum over the last 9 years."



Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:



With all the nuances in approaches, I just see how our Presidents set an example of honestly discussing any problems, honestly finding solutions that will be based on respecting the interests of the partner and ally and on, of course, promoting their own interests. That is, the search for the very balance of interests that makes any agreement sustainable and promising. And the fact that 28 alliance programs are now being implemented, which have been agreed upon precisely in the logic of what I am talking about. It took a little more time, but reliable solutions that are now being implemented at a fairly rapid pace.



Why is the West afraid of the Union State?



Our integration was irritating at first, and now the West sees it as a threat. However, they are no longer hiding their plans. Sanctions are not just because Putin or Lukashenko are bad. They're already saying openly how they will act to hurt ordinary people.



