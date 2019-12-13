Infrastructure, investment projects, gasification - Lukashenko names prospects for working with Leningrad Region

Go forward together! This is the appeal of the Belarusian President to the governor of Leningrad Region today. Alexander Lukashenko and Alexander Drozdenko discussed the union agenda at the Palace of Independence. They held talks on all topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

The Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia is ahead. This means it is high time to revise the relations. Many governors are taking advantage of this opportunity. Belarus and the Leningrad Region have close ties. The head of the region is a frequent guest in our country. Mutual trade reflects the high level of friendly political contacts. The partners expect to overcome the one billion dollar milestone at the end of the year. Few Russian regions can boast of such an active trade with our country. But Alexander Lukashenko is confident that these figures may grow significantly in the future.