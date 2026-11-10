The militarization of Europe, large-scale NATO military exercises in Poland, information warfare, countering terrorism and extremism, as well as contemporary challenges to the geopolitical situation in Eurasia were discussed on November 10 in Moscow at the International Collective Security Forum and during the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

If a theater begins with the cloakroom, then an international collective security forum begins with an exhibition. Before heading to their respective thematic sessions (with more than 20 scheduled), the participants — including defense ministers, security council secretaries, diplomats, and military attachés — visually examined high-tech military-industrial products that currently safeguard the Eurasian region.

Particular interest was drawn to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), given that nearly 80% of combat damage on the battlefield today is caused by them. One of the latest developments already deployed by Russia — the "Orion" drone — was showcased at the exposition.

"It is capable of flying autonomously according to a preset program. It can fly day and night under complex, constrained conditions. We can modify the payload and onboard equipment to meet the requirements of a foreign customer," stated Pavel Zabotnov, Director of Foreign Economic Relations and Government Authority Interaction at the UAV manufacturing company (Russia).

Aggressive Statements from Europe: "Coalition-2026" Military Exercises in Poland

The CSTO plays a pivotal role in maintaining peace and stability in the Eurasian region. The International Collective Security Forum served as a timely platform for vital dialogue, as virtually all member states of the organization are currently feeling the effects of geopolitical turbulence and the unpredictable policies of the West and Europe.

Over the past 10 years, the NATO military budget has more than doubled, and the figures now involve trillions rather than billions. European friends are attempting to provoke Belarus, as Russia's closest ally, and drag it into the Ukrainian conflict by any means necessary.

Currently, large-scale military exercises called "Coalition-2026," involving 11 European countries, are taking place in Poland, practically right at the Belarusian borders.

Against this background, statements by the NATO Secretary General that Europe is ready for war with Russia and, if necessary, will strike the Kola Peninsula, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, and even Belarus, sound highly aggressive.

Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of Belarus:

"We are, of course, actively conducting intelligence activities. We watch and perfectly understand that one of the goals of the exercises (which they obviously do not advertise or talk about) is to exert a certain amount of pressure and intimidate their own population to an even greater degree regarding the 'threat from the East' that they have trumpeted so loudly. They have turned the Russian Federation and Belarus into an enemy image, claiming we will attack them. Any exercises cause concern, although what we are seeing poses no danger to us."

No to Provocations: Belarus Favors a Peaceful Settlement of the Ukrainian Conflict

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus also spoke about the fact that the West and Ukraine are provoking Belarus in every possible way, but the country is not giving in.

Belarus is a peace-loving nation and is ready to actively engage, but strictly in the process of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. However, this is clearly disadvantageous to Europe: it is better for them to turn Belarus into a mythical enemy to justify the fact that European taxpayers' money is being spent on arming Ukraine rather than on healthcare and education.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"The self-serving geopolitical interest of the European Union, driven by the desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, stands in the way of resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Therefore, we expect that the trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the US currently taking place in Abu Dhabi will allow for peace agreements to be reached as soon as possible. Against this backdrop, we welcome the recently successfully implemented joint Russian-Ukrainian humanitarian mission in Aleshki, to which the Belarusian side made a significant contribution. By the way, we will continue to actively engage in the matter of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine."

Considerable attention on November 10 was dedicated to the Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century. Although developed by Belarus and Russia, the core meaning of the document is vital for all Eurasian nations, as its purpose is to ensure security and protect sovereignty while respecting the interests of each individual state.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"This document proposes the formation of a new Eurasian security system to replace those institutions that are no longer functioning today. It suggests approaching the current agenda from the perspective of dialogue and resolving problems through political and diplomatic means. I believe this document will be reviewed and approved by world-class heads of state in the near future, taking its rightful place in the global security framework."

A session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will take place in Moscow as early as November 11. Participants will discuss cooperation issues alongside international and regional problems. Furthermore, the signing of a number of important documents is scheduled, including the CSTO Anti-Terrorism Strategy until 2030.