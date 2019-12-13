3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Interview with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Belarus Artur Michalski
Today, Poland celebrates its national holiday, the Constitution Day. On this day in 1791 the Sejm adopted the basic law of the Rzeczpospolita. Later on, this document became an example for the creators of new principles of state building in most European countries.
The historical document is also important for the Belarusian law. After all, this is the period of the Rzeczpospolita followed the time of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. What else unites Belarusians and Poles and how is cooperation between our countries developing today? We asked this question of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Belarus Artur Michalski (video).
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All