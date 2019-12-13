Interview with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Belarus Artur Michalski

Today, Poland celebrates its national holiday, the Constitution Day. On this day in 1791 the Sejm adopted the basic law of the Rzeczpospolita. Later on, this document became an example for the creators of new principles of state building in most European countries.



The historical document is also important for the Belarusian law. After all, this is the period of the Rzeczpospolita followed the time of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. What else unites Belarusians and Poles and how is cooperation between our countries developing today? We asked this question of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Belarus Artur Michalski (video).



