Interview with Serbian President Alexander Vucic

Our film crew managed to get an exclusive interview with President of Serbia, Alexander Vucic. We talked about business contacts, and 20 years old events. The NATO aircraft bombed Belgrade in 1999. The city was seriously damaged, several thousand civilians were killed. Belarus helped. And now we are building bridges to the future.

