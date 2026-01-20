"For Belarus, Donald Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace unequivocally indicates that Washington recognizes the high authority that the head of state holds internationally, as well as the competencies that Alexander Lukashenko, as an experienced politician, can bring to the Board of Peace. The organization will undoubtedly face numerous challenges, which at this organizational stage are not yet visible. Firstly, the initial focus of the organization—the pilot project on resolving the Gaza Strip conflict—requires very close coordination with all global players, which will present difficulties. Therefore, the optimistic tone currently maintained by the founders of the organization will likely need adjustment. The organization probably should not replace the Security Council and the UN but rather serve as an alternative platform for resolving international issues."