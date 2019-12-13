3.42 RUB
Results of negotiations betwen A. Lukashenko and V. Putin
28 Union programs have been agreed during the negotiations of Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The documents specify important economic moments. And all this is the foundation of the Union State, a unique integration association that Minsk and Moscow have long been built up as partners.
A. Lukashenko: Adoption of the Union programs will be a breakthrough
It will be a breakthrough, a breakthrough in many areas.
Coming out to the press, the presidents reported that 28 Union programs were agreed. They clearly specified mechanisms for the development of a single economic space: building common financial and energy markets, transport, formation and implementation of general industrial and agricultural policies, an increase in the level of mutual social guarantees for citizens of countries. According to V. Putin, it is necessary to intensify efforts to raise the competitiveness of the economies of Belarus and Russia. V. Putin also announced that the price of gas for Belarus in 2022 will remain at the level of this year.
In order not to retell the content of the considered documents - they will be made public, it is not a secret, I will stress the most important thing in them. This is equal rights for business entities of our countries - Belarus and Russia. The equal conditions will be established for all companies in the markets of Belarus and Russia.
Belarusians and Russians do not feel strangers: they can move freely, receive education, work together.
There is nothing wrong for the peoples of Belarus and Russia in these programs and there could not be, everything is aimed, as it was said by the President of Russia, at the growth of the welfare of our peoples. And it is probably necessary to put the point in all the conversations: our integration is exclusively mutually beneficial. Belarus and Russia, like a bulldozer, clear the space for integration in the region. The Union integration is an example for imitation.
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
