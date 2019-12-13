Results of negotiations betwen A. Lukashenko and V. Putin

There is nothing wrong for the peoples of Belarus and Russia in these programs and there could not be, everything is aimed, as it was said by the President of Russia, at the growth of the welfare of our peoples. And it is probably necessary to put the point in all the conversations: our integration is exclusively mutually beneficial. Belarus and Russia, like a bulldozer, clear the space for integration in the region. The Union integration is an example for imitation.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus