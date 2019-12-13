3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Results of talks between A. Lukashenko and V. Putin in Kremlin
The presidents of Belarus and Russia have agreed on all 28 Union programs. This became known on September 9, following the results of the talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin: the leaders spoke at a joint press conference.
Minsk and Moscow are full-fledged partners. They even agreed on the transition to a common industrial policy. That means access to government procurement and government order.
The gas price for Belarus will remain the same
Another crucial decision: the price of the blue fuel for our country will remain the same next year: $128,5 per thousand cubic meters. And in 2023, the gas market will be united. Again, this is all part of economic integration. Politics is out of the question.
While talking to journalists, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin also touched upon the difficult topic of Afghanistan and the refugees flooding into Europe.
On September 10, the Union Council of Ministers in Minsk will consider all 28 programs. The integration package will get the final stamp "approved" in the second half of the fall at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State. It is also known that Minsk and Moscow will remove all Covid restrictions on air travel between the two countries.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All