Results of talks between A. Lukashenko and V. Putin in Kremlin

The presidents of Belarus and Russia have agreed on all 28 Union programs. This became known on September 9, following the results of the talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin: the leaders spoke at a joint press conference.

Minsk and Moscow are full-fledged partners. They even agreed on the transition to a common industrial policy. That means access to government procurement and government order.

The gas price for Belarus will remain the same

Another crucial decision: the price of the blue fuel for our country will remain the same next year: $128,5 per thousand cubic meters. And in 2023, the gas market will be united. Again, this is all part of economic integration. Politics is out of the question.

While talking to journalists, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin also touched upon the difficult topic of Afghanistan and the refugees flooding into Europe.