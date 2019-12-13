3.42 RUB
President of Belarus makes new appointments in media sphere and structure of Foreign Ministry
New appointments have been made in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Alexander Lukashenko has agreed on the appointment of deputy ministers and ambassadors. Sergei Aleinik was appointed First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. He will be responsible for Europe, America and the so-called far arc countries. Yuri Ambrazevich, Deputy Foreign Minister, will supervise the activities of our foreign offices in international organizations. He will also have to work on human rights protection and promotion of Belarusian interests abroad, especially in view of the passivity of some of our colleagues in the international arena. Igor Nazaruk, another deputy minister, will be responsible for integration issues, the EAEU and the Union State. Four ambassadors have also been appointed. Vladimir Ulakhovich will be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Hungary, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Anatoly Lis will represent Belarus in Georgia, Vladimir Borovikov in Vietnam, and Larisa Belskaya will be Belarus' ambassador to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva.
The personnel decisions were also made in the government corps. Igor Brylo was appointed Minister of Agriculture. Andrei Ivanets became the new Minister of Education. Pavel Muraveiko has become the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. The Belarusian Food Industry Concern will be headed by Oleg Zhidkov.
