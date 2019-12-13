Personnel Day at Palace of Independence - new officials in state security system and new Minister of Justice

A rather extraordinary personnel day took place today in the Palace of Independence. Only one appointment of the new Minister of Justice Sergey Khomenko was made public. A number of others in the structure of the State Security Committee is, for obvious reasons, secret. Although we cannot reveal the names of these officials, the tasks set by the head of state are quite open and understandable.

The situation in the country remains tense, and the adversaries may use any excuse to aggravate the situation. The closest goal to which the security and law enforcement agencies should pay attention is the beginning of next year. An important political event in the life of the country is planned - a referendum on changes to the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the West is continuing its unfounded accusations against our country, making us almost the instigator of the migration crisis. Alexander Lukashenko voiced his denunciations against Poland and Lithuania.

The President: the collective West set a goal on change of power in Belarus

The referendum in Belarus will take place not later than February, but, obviously, they won't leave us alone until then. The same thing is being done again and again: they threaten with another package of sanctions, with imaginary strikes, and, of course, they also blame us with the migration crisis. After Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, Germany has distinguished itself. In their opinion, this is how we blackmail the EU to have the sanctions lifted.

А. Lukashenko: patriotism is the main criterion for a KGB officer

As never before in these difficult times, the country needs reliable, dedicated people, real patriots. This is a determining factor in any personnel decision of the President.

All laurels in terms of attention today went to the new Minister of Justice, General Sergey Khomenko. He came to this position from the office of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs. The new minister calls himself a person "who has devoted his whole life to the word "lawfulness". He also has a lot of experience in managing large teams.