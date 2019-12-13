In Poland, the police are sounding the alarm: there is a significant increase in crime in the country because of Ukrainian refugees. 70% of the total number of offenses in drunkenness committed exactly by Ukrainians, also leading in the statistics are Georgians and Belarusians. Compared with 2022, the number of crimes in Poland has increased by almost 2.5 thousand. But in Belarus, the crime rate has officially decreased since 2023.

It is fascinating to watch the relationship between Warsaw and Kiev! They publicly imitate peace, friendship, mutual assistance. But in reality there are trade wars, blocked borders and Polish hatred towards Ukrainian refugees, which has grown from popular hatred to concrete official actions. Ukrainian media are already sounding the alarm.

Poland will reduce payments for children and cancel the refugee status if a Ukrainian left Poland to return to Ukraine. It is quite logical: since he may want to return, he does not need temporary protection. It seems to be no big deal, but everything is much bigger.

And Donald Tusk turned out to be more cunning than his predecessors, who were dissatisfied with Polish farmers, miners, transport workers - almost all of them because of spending taxpayers' money on Ukrainians, and on fugitive Belarusians, too.

So Tusk decided not to wait for strikes and protests by Poles, but to cut off the oxygen right away. And what, in fact, is left for him to do? Warsaw has spent 7 billion dollars just in 8 months on the maintenance of Ukrainian refugees. No less than $8 billion was spent on military aid to the Kiev regime, and as a result, no western regions of Ukraine, no free coal and potash fertilizers from the south-east of Ukraine - all plans failed. And the losses of Polish farmers and transportation companies due to Ukrainian price dumping have not even been counted yet - the sums are horrifying. There have been cases of aggression of Poles towards Ukrainian uninvited guests before, but now there is even hunting.