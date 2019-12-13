3.42 RUB
What topics are in focus of discussions at Council of Heads of Government of the CIS in Ashgabat?
There is a growing demand in the world for real alliances of countries with a common cultural and historical foundation, with common interests in the development of the region, equal and stable relations.
And the CIS meets all the demands of the current moment. This was discussed today by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko at the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth in Ashgabat. There were 12 issues on the agenda. Most of them were about the economy.
Ashgabat has entered the Guinness Book of Records as the whitest city on earth (all buildings are made of white marble, and white cars run on the roads). It has its own traditions and way of life. But such seemingly different countries in the Commonwealth are united by common interests, food and economic security, in order to confront world threats together.
The CIS Council of Heads of Government is a large-scale event with all the attributes of protocol in terms of motorcades and meetings. The schedule is scheduled literally by the minute.
All CIS prime ministers have a meeting with the president of Turkmenistan before deciding important issues. Now the Belarusian delegation is going for negotiations. Here, each side voiced the main thing in bilateral cooperation. Belarus noted mutual support in international organizations and readiness to solve all the problematic issues that are restraining trade and export of educational services so far.
