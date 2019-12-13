Belarus contributes to development of CSTO and international security

"Through solidarity and cooperation to peace and security" - these words became the motto of Belarus' chairmanship in the CSTO in 2023. A year ago, at the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Yerevan, Alexander Lukashenko voiced this leitmotif and outlined the main areas of work of the military-political bloc. They can be succinctly divided into two vectors: internal and external. In the first case, it is to increase the cohesion of the member states and settle contradictions between them. The second is to strengthen the CSTO's role in the international arena. What contribution has Belarus made to the development of the organization in the past year? Let us get to the bottom of it.