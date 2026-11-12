The previous world order is now collapsing. In this situation it is fundamentally important to preserve stability and a resilient economy, while at the same time possessing military resources to protect that economy from strikes. This was stated by Russian military-political analyst Igor Korotchenko in the “Blitz” programme.

“The previous world order is now collapsing. And what will replace Yalta and Potsdam, no one knows. We are participants in this process. And one must understand that it is fundamentally important for us to preserve stability and a resilient economy, while at the same time having military resources in order to protect our economy from strikes by the same cruise missiles. The main destabilising factor today is the European Union, the destructive behaviour of Kyiv, as well as the Baltic capitals, including Warsaw,” the analyst noted.

Their desire to become great again, to repeat the conquest campaigns of 100 and 200 years ago, is, unfortunately, the mainstream of the current generation of European elites.

Korotchenko pointed to the destruction of previous restraining mechanisms: “The previous mechanisms, including treaty ones, which at least made it possible to restrain the arms race and avoid concrete confrontational scenarios, have been destroyed. Plus, the West has developed the illusion that it is possible to finish off its eternal geopolitical opponents by dragging out the war, exhausting the Russian and Belarusian economies under the influence of sanctions — that is, to sweep its eternal geopolitical opponents off the chessboard. Therefore today, unfortunately, calls for common sense, for all their correctness, do not reach those who make decisions in Brussels, Berlin, Warsaw and Vilnius.”

As the analyst stressed, one must soberly assess the situation. “But alongside the fact that we deliver peace-loving speeches and propose dialogue, one must still have a sword behind one’s back in order to punish and chastise those who suddenly knock on our doors with ill intentions,” the military-political analyst concluded.

Thus, according to Igor Korotchenko’s assessment, in conditions of the collapse of the previous world order and the militarist aspirations of European elites, it is necessary to combine calls for dialogue with readiness to defend one’s security.