Keeping Ties: Commonwealth of Independent States Turns 34
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The event that shaped the fate of post-Soviet countries. 34 years ago, the agreement marking the end of the Soviet Union and the birth of the Commonwealth of Independent States was signed in Belovezhskaya Pushcha.
Today, the CIS is a platform for dialogue and economic cooperation. It comprises nine member states. The President of Belarus emphasized the organization's absolute priority at the October CIS summit: ensuring security and maintaining peace.
According to the head of state, the CIS must utilize its full potential to respond to modern challenges and strengthen Eurasia's status as an important political and economic center in a multipolar world.