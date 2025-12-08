Keeping Ties: Commonwealth of Independent States Turns 34

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef7206ac-7033-40ea-bc55-c72edf3c9691/conversions/858c4db2-6350-4282-820c-970a6811f311-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef7206ac-7033-40ea-bc55-c72edf3c9691/conversions/858c4db2-6350-4282-820c-970a6811f311-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef7206ac-7033-40ea-bc55-c72edf3c9691/conversions/858c4db2-6350-4282-820c-970a6811f311-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef7206ac-7033-40ea-bc55-c72edf3c9691/conversions/858c4db2-6350-4282-820c-970a6811f311-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The event that shaped the fate of post-Soviet countries. 34 years ago, the agreement marking the end of the Soviet Union and the birth of the Commonwealth of Independent States was signed in Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

Today, the CIS is a platform for dialogue and economic cooperation. It comprises nine member states. The President of Belarus emphasized the organization's absolute priority at the October CIS summit: ensuring security and maintaining peace.