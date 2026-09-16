To halt the planet's drift toward global confrontation, ensure the supremacy of international law free from arbitrary interpretation, and establish unified legal norms and moral principles for the development of artificial intelligence and lethal autonomous systems.

On September 16, the Defense Minister of Belarus addressed the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on International Security and Defense. In recent years, military conflicts have significantly altered the global security landscape, with many nations being used as instruments of pressure.

At the same time, while some cite international law to denounce aggression against a sovereign state, the others interpret the very same situation as a justification for armed intervention.

Such selectivity erodes trust in international law and severely limits its effectiveness. At the forum, Viktor Khrenin emphasized the importance of the peaceful use of outer space, warning that failure to do so significantly increases risks of escalation.

The primary condition for stability in international relations is no longer a balance of military power, but rather shared responsibility and mutual trust.