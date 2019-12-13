3.43 RUB
Khrenin: Defense Ministry immediately starts withdrawal of troops on southern borders to places of permanent deployment
The Ministry of Defense immediately begins the withdrawal of troops in the southern borders to places of permanent deployment. This was stated to journalists by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin following the meeting of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the issues of ensuring the country's military security in the southern operational direction, BelTA correspondent reports.
"We see that the tension in the southern operational direction is subsiding, so following the meeting, the President instructed the grouping of reinforcement troops of the southern operational direction, the basis of which are special operations forces, to withdraw from the border zone and return to the points of permanent deployment. We immediately begin to fulfill this task," the Minister explained. According to him, minor duty forces and means to monitor the situation on the southern border will remain in the same places.
Earlier, Belarus was forced to respond to the growing tension on the southern borders by strengthening border security, including the involvement of not only border guards, but also army units. "Due to the fact that we observed a certain strengthening of Ukraine's groups on the border, a decision was made to adequately respond. For this purpose, the special operations forces withdrew their reinforcement groups," explained commander of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus Vadim Denisenko.
