Khrenin: Defense Ministry immediately starts withdrawal of troops on southern borders to places of permanent deployment

The Ministry of Defense immediately begins the withdrawal of troops in the southern borders to places of permanent deployment. This was stated to journalists by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin following the meeting of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the issues of ensuring the country's military security in the southern operational direction, BelTA correspondent reports.

"We see that the tension in the southern operational direction is subsiding, so following the meeting, the President instructed the grouping of reinforcement troops of the southern operational direction, the basis of which are special operations forces, to withdraw from the border zone and return to the points of permanent deployment. We immediately begin to fulfill this task," the Minister explained. According to him, minor duty forces and means to monitor the situation on the southern border will remain in the same places.