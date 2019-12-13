3.42 RUB
China opposes interference of external forces in affairs of Belarus
Alexander Lukashenko gave the answer to all those who fantasize about the inauguration today. The meeting with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to our country was held. Relations between states are developing in all directions. The countries have made more than $5 billion in sales over the year, investments are increasing.
The President presented the diplomat with the Order of Honor for the development of relations in various fields. The President also noted China's significant support during the coronavirus epidemic. And he asked to convey to the leader of the PRC words of gratitude for the support to Belarus. This is not the first time Belarus has come across biased assessments. The presidential elections took place and the elected head of state took office. The presence of the Polish ambassador is unlikely to add legitimacy.
As for our partners in the Celestial Empire, China opposes the intervention of external forces in the internal affairs of Belarus, the diplomat said. The Chinese side respects the development path chosen by the Belarusian people, based on national conditions, and firmly supports efforts to ensure independence, sovereignty and security, Tsui Tsimin stressed.
