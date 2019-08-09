Negotiations of EAEC heads of government aimed at removal barriers in single market

The removal of barriers in the single market of the Eurasian "five" has become the key topic of negotiations at the level of heads of government of the EAEC. The Intergovernmental Council is held in Kyrgyzstan today. The agenda includes, among other topics, coordinated approaches to veterinary and phytosanitary control. This directly affects the interests of Belarus as the leading food supplier. The development of such rules will allow to remove the lion's share of prohibitions, including those in force against Belarus.



By the end of the year, the Eurasian integration partners expect to resolve the issue of distribution of import customs duties. As the Deputy Prime Minister noted today, there is still time to agree on new approaches.