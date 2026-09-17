Kochanova Noted High Potential of Partnership between Belarus and Algeria

The future belongs to Africa and countries like Algeria. There is immense potential for cooperation with Belarus in this region. Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, highlighted this point on September 17 during a meeting with the President of the Council of the Nation of Algeria.

The Belarusian delegation is currently visiting the African nation.

Belarus and Algeria are working according to a roadmap designed to expand mutual cooperation. The goal is to reach a trade turnover of half a billion dollars in the coming years and launch projects across various sectors. The understandings reached by the leaders of both countries have given fresh impetus to this cooperation, and the current visit offers an opportunity to focus on key areas for growth.