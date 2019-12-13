Kochanova: Voice of parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia should sound brighter in international arena

Belarusian and Russian MPs' voices should be heard brighter in the international arena. This was stated today by Natalia Kochanova at a meeting with the delegation of the Legislative Assembly of Nizhny Novgorod Region. According to the Speaker of the Upper Chamber of Parliament, our countries should cooperate even more closely and speak up at all international levels about the developments towards our countries under sanctions and external pressure.

Cooperation between Belarus and Russia reaches new level

Natalia Kochanova stressed: the relationship, linking Belarus and Russia, is not just good-neighborly. It's really brotherly relations of good friends. We are connected by shared history and a clear vision of how we should cooperate today. Regional interaction is also very important. 24 pairs of cities already show close relations between the twin cities.

Belarus - Russia: Regional cooperation