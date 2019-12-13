Kochanova: The policy of Belarus and Russia is aimed at protecting sovereignty and independence

The policies of Belarus and Russia are peace-loving and aimed at protecting sovereignty and independence. This was stated by Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, writes BELTA.

"Our policy has been and remains peace-loving: the defense of sovereignty and independence of our country, exactly as in Russia," said Natalia Kochanova.