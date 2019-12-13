PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Kochanova: The policy of Belarus and Russia is aimed at protecting sovereignty and independence

The policies of Belarus and Russia are peace-loving and aimed at protecting sovereignty and independence. This was stated by Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, writes BELTA.

"Our policy has been and remains peace-loving: the defense of sovereignty and independence of our country, exactly as in Russia," said Natalia Kochanova.

She thanked Sergey Lavrov for his personal involvement in strengthening Belarusian-Russian ties. "You make a significant contribution to making our alliance and partnership strategic throughout our entire history of diplomatic relations. Today it is already 32 years since they have been established between our countries," the Speaker emphasized.

