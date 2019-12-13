3.43 RUB
Kochanova: The policy of Belarus and Russia is aimed at protecting sovereignty and independence
The policies of Belarus and Russia are peace-loving and aimed at protecting sovereignty and independence. This was stated by Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, writes BELTA.
"Our policy has been and remains peace-loving: the defense of sovereignty and independence of our country, exactly as in Russia," said Natalia Kochanova.
She thanked Sergey Lavrov for his personal involvement in strengthening Belarusian-Russian ties. "You make a significant contribution to making our alliance and partnership strategic throughout our entire history of diplomatic relations. Today it is already 32 years since they have been established between our countries," the Speaker emphasized.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
