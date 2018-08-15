3.42 RUB
Computer command and staff exercise of the air defense system of CIS countries to be held today in Minsk
This was reported yesterday by the military delegates of the Coordinating Committee on Air Defense. During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of topical issues, including approved plans for joint training of the air defense system, including the exercises at Ashuluk training ground in Astrakhan.
Delegations of the ministries of defense of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of the CIS Executive Committee took part in the meeting of the Coordination Committee.
