Contact group to resolve situation in eastern Ukraine begins work in Minsk today

Meetings of working groups on political, economic and security issues, as well as on humanitarian aspects are being held. This is the first meeting in 2020. The parties are expected to discuss preparations for the next phase of the prisoner exchange. The question of the separation of forces and means in new areas won't be left without attention.

