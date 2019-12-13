Who is to blame for millions of hungry people from Africa and what can West expect tomorrow?

Starvation deaths, food riots, poverty and need. How Africa was plundered and why today this continent is poverty-stricken? What is the threat of food shortages, and who will drown in global chaos? How the West kills millions - as always, only facts in "Clear Politics"



This is "Clear Politics", hello. Today, we are going to travel to Africa. 490 million people are in a state of extreme poverty there - more than a third of the total population. Hunger on the continent does not just knock on the doors, it has long been moving alongside and does not spare fellow travelers.



While Western dudes are stamping sanctions, the world is breaking down before our eyes. Disruption of logistics, lack of raw materials, which means a rise in price, an increase in prices for products. Many people feel it, from Oceania to America. But it is Africa, where normal food is often a luxury, that may not survive this food crisis. The continent, where life originated, stands on the verge of starvation today due to an acute shortage of resources.



"Without fertilizers from Belarus and Russia, the situation on the world food market will only worsen. Every year, African countries buy about 2 million tons of fertilizers from Russia. If these volumes cannot be urgently purchased somewhere else, the food production on the continent will be reduced by a third, and somewhere by half."



A continent, rich in minerals and food, turned into a desert in the XX century. According to the UN, a catastrophic food situation persists in Angola, Haiti, Honduras, Congo, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Mozambique, Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe. The list was replenished with Benin, Cape Verde, Guinea. That's not the whole list. The West can kill millions by playing a game of redivision of the world.



The population of Africa is approximately 1.4 billion people. This continent is the first in the world in terms of deposits of such resources as gold, diamonds, manganese. Finally, it has a quarter of the world's mining industry. It also has colossal reserves of oil and gas. Thus, Angola, Algeria, Libya, Nigeria, Egypt and Ghana cover 10% of the world's demand for black stuff.



The most striking example of the resource curse is Sierra Leone - the poorest country on the African continent, but at the same time the richest in diamonds. The state is located in the western part of Africa and is well suited for international trade. This advantage was taken by American businessmen - the main mines in the country are controlled by businessmen from the United States.



The purchase of weapons, drugs, and sometimes entire terrorist attacks for diamonds went down in history as the "war of blood diamonds". Though the most acute period of the late 1990s has come to an end, but the American uncle Sam, who came to Africa as an "assistant in the extraction", today has turned people into virtual slaves. Here's a Time magazine story about what the life of a 15-year-old working in the mines looks like.



"For a teenager, diamonds symbolize something much more immediate: the opportunity to eat. Mining work is grueling, and he is plagued by backaches, but that is nothing compared with the pain of seeing his family go hungry. His father is blind, his mother abandoned them a few years ago. It's been three months since Mwanza last found a diamond, and and his debts—for food, for medicine for his father—are piling up. A large stone, maybe a carat, could earn him $100, he says, enough to let him dream about going back to school, after dropping out at 12.



Boris Iziyev, Africanist at the Institute of Asian and African Studies of Moscow State University (Russia):



Foreign firms, foreign states contribute to the creation of special economic zones in the territory of African countries. It's already a lot of places. There are even dozens of examples of fairly successful economic zones. Well, the main problem of such fenced complexes is that these are development zones around a huge zone of non-development, that is, one way or another, the local population has extremely limited opportunities even in the matter of employment.



The 14 poorest countries in the world are in Africa. The average inhabitant of the same Somalia or Niger is not up to diamonds. According to the World Bank, these states live on less than three dollars per family per day. In Sierra Leone, the average life expectancy is 57, and in Chad it is 49. In many African countries, not everyone even has a passport. Hundreds of thousands of children die in infancy, and somewhere there is no record at all.



In Somalia, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Niger, the number of people living in extreme poverty exceeds 85%. Africa accounts for half of the world's slums - almost 0.5 billion, but Washington is comfortable in such conditions - there is a US military base in the capital of the same Niger. There are such bases in the neighboring countries, too. Biden does not care much about the famine on the African continent - Washington supports the local authorities in the fight against rebels.



Washington also "supports" Ukraine, the breadbasket of Europe, fueling it with weapons and hatred of its neighbors. Instead of machinery and seeds, the Ukrainian fields are actively "plowed" by Western shells. Europe sings along and, as always, blames the Kremlin. Allegedly, 30 tons of grain cannot be taken out because of Russian warships. And in their reasoning, the sound part is only about the consequences.



Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy:



Because without this grain, we risk that new wars will break out in Africa. We are at risk of political instability, the proliferation of terrorist organizations, coups.



Maybe it is easier to lift sanctions against Russia and Belarus? There will be fertilizer and grain. And the world will not slide into the Stone Age. But even in terms of food, the United States uses the usual patronizing rhetoric "there is good grain, and there is bad one."



The U.S. government has warned African countries against buying grain looted from Ukraine as some countries move closer to Russia to slow rising food prices and prevent famine. In mid-May, the U.S. sent out a warning to 14 countries, mostly in Africa, that Russian cargo ships were selling "stolen Ukrainian grain," The New York Times reported. The report came after humanitarian agencies warned of the dire consequences of food supply disruptions resulting from the conflict in Ukraine, and several days after African leaders met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the export of needed grain.



Why did Washington decide that they were selling grain looted in Ukraine? Yes, as always - it just decided so, no evidence was presented. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian crisis, according to some estimates, affected more than 1.5 billion earthlings.



Stanislav Mezentsev, Senior Researcher. Employee of the Institute of African Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Executive Director of the International Fund for Economic Cooperation with African Countries (Russia):



In 2018-2020, the imports to Africa from Russia amounted to $ 3.7 billion of wheat, which is 32% of the total world grain imports to Africa, and $ 1.4 billion from Ukraine (12% of the world volume). That is, Africa, in connection with the events taking place in Ukraine, may lose 44-45% of the imported grain - almost a half.



Delusionalelites are unlikely to hear the sad voices of these ordinary people. They just need food. The echoes of crazy and thoughtless politics could become even louder and tell millions of similar stories.



Amina Abdi Hassan, a resident of Somalia:



Some of my relatives died due to drought and famine. My children and I were lucky, we were able to get to the camp. But even here, there is not everything you need. Having no food for several days is something normal for us.



Oulio Hassan Salaad, a resident of Somalia:



I had 12 children, but four died during the drought. Four more had a prostration, because of malnutrition, and didn't make it to the camp.



And you get an amazing picture: Africans are forbidden to buy grain, but what is grown domestically does not always make it to the domestic market. In recent years, foreign funds have bought more than 60 million hectares of land in Africa - this is an area equal to the territory of France. It seems like an investment and it is worth rejoicing, but the Oakland Research Institute cites the reverse side of Western capital.



Western companies are buying up large tracts of land for agricultural purposes, displacing millions of local farmers, and thus "pose a much greater threat to the global food market than terrorism," the report said. The food that is grown on the purchased African land is sent to the investor's country, not to the domestic market."



Cheap land, and even the government gives benefits - a paradise for a real businessman. In addition, transactions are not always transparent.



Anuradha Mittal, Executive Director of the Oakland Research Institute:



Some investors could get what they wanted simply by offering a poor tribal chief a bottle of whiskey.



Such "capitalism" is to the detriment of the local population. A popular scheme for a purchased asset: the land is fenced in, labor is brought in from cities or abroad, and the peasants stay at a loose end on poor sidelines. Africans are trying to save people from starvation, the Foreign Minister of Mali could not stand.



Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mali:



Whatever the situation, we do not believe in principle that sanctions are the solution. I'm not going to blame any particular party, but I can say for sure that sanctions only complicate the situation and certainly do not help anyone. We see Russia's readiness to help Mali deal with this situation and appreciate the efforts to ensure Mali got access to grain, fertilizers and other resources.



He is echoed by the former Prime Minister of Benin. Because of the economic war with Russia, the continent is on the brink of disaster. And the entire African world is horrified by the actions of the United States and the European Union.



Lionel Zinsou, former Prime Minister of Benin:



"All we hear now is this crisis, anti-Russian sanctions, oil, gas… Do you understand what this crisis means, for example, for Africa? Russia supplies us with grain and corn. All logistics go through the Black Sea. And the African world froze in horror watching just what was going on. Terrified by the actions of the US and the European Union. Africans won’t buy your stories about democracy. These are just your fairy tales for internal consumption



...For you energy problems always come first. In the worst case, you will have less heat and fewer cars, while in Africa we will have hunger! Hear me out, the crisis in Africa will mean the destruction of Europe.



Come to your senses, look for diplomatic solutions.



Africa accounts for 60% of all arable land, but the mass export of grain to the United States has led to the fact that this continent is forced to buy wheat itself in Russia, Ukraine and other countries more expensive than it sells to the West. Only recently, grain prices in Africa have increased by 25%. Experts believe that there will be "bread riots" in many countries of the continent by the end of the year.



By the way, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko recently said that Africa is nothing more than a "cash cow" for the United States in communication with journalists. The Western world should invest not in weapons, but in the development of the continent. But digging the pit for another is quite a common practice for cynical politicians, without pity for people and without regard to principles.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



They ripped off and brought the black continent, the whole of Africa to its knees. Therefore, Europeans and Americans (as well as others - Russians, Chinese) need to lash out not for weapons, but for investment into these countries, for creating a normal situation there.



Unfortunately, investing for development is not the White House's method. It's gratifying that they know this overseas. Africa is being depleted and plundered of its wealth, systematically and over many years. American journalist Tom Burgis is sure of this. He wrote a book in which he called what was happening a "looting machine."



Tom Burgis, "The Looting Machine: Warlords, Oligarchs, Corporations, Smugglers, and the Theft of Africa's Wealth".



"Despite the large amount of natural resources, Africa does not receive most of the potential dividends from them. And the reason is not just the subordination of the continent to foreign capital. Money flows from here not only because of credit dependence, but also through shadow schemes. In 2015 alone, $68 billion was smuggled out by manipulating the value of goods at customs. The path of this money leads from large corporations to shell offshore companies, which are often associated with large industrial giants. This hits the state budget, international loans are squandered. It should come as no surprise that the infrastructure improvement plans, for which huge sums have been allocated, have largely not been implemented."



Third world countries are also suffering from new laws in Europe. According to experts, the actions of the Western authorities are deliberately aimed at the destruction of other regions - first at the expense of cheaper European products that are supplied to local markets (this is how the national producer is killed). Subsequently, at the slightest deficit, these same products are speculatively inflated in price and sold at a triple price to the already poor countries that could have produced cheaper themselves, but have lost their potential.



Sergey Filbert, blogger, author of the project "Voice of Germany":



These are global processes that have long been launched. Europe has destroyed production in third countries with similar laws in order to sell its products, which they subsidize. European products in Africa are cheaper than their own ones. Now that they no longer have their own production, which Europe and the United States have simply wiped out with such laws, this can cause hunger and huge problems.



A continent with an unstable economy is particularly dependent on external factors. The covid years have recently shown how temporary difficulties can affect African countries. Fights over food, shootings and crowds of beggars - this is how eyewitnesses described the horrors of the local quarantine.



This is footage from Nigeria. Distribution of humanitarian aid. People strangled and beat each other there for a bag of rice. During the pandemic, the continent feared not a dangerous virus, but death from starvation. In Nigeria, for example, more people died every day from lack of food than from a deadly infection. Along with the famine, an increase in crime and police arbitrariness came to the continent.



Elena, a tourist stuck during the lockdown in South Africa:



Everything led to the fact that the outraged population began to set fire to churches, schools and buses. In this country, it is not customary to go to the government building with a demand to solve their problems, the protest of Africans is expressed aggressively and quietly. They attack, damage property, burn tires and run away. I settled with my friends, where there is the main thing - food and a gun. Just in case, I learned how to shoot, although I did not think that it would be required.



Fancy, how Africa will erupt when the problems become even more serious. Egypt and Tunisia buy 80% of their wheat from Kiev and Moscow, Lebanon buys more than half. And there are many such countries. "Shock wave of suffering around the world" - such formulations in forecasts can be found more and more often.



"The military conflict in Ukraine has acquired a global character. The rally in commodity prices could be the sharpest since 1970, triggering a shock wave of suffering around the world as the prices of essential goods that every human being needs to survive skyrocket. Wheat prices are up 60% since February. Food prices are now higher than during the 2008 global food crisis, which left 155 million people in extreme poverty. Cheap Ukrainian wheat is relied on by vulnerable countries including Egypt, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Lebanon that now face a difficult situation. The 'Ukrainian shock' could quickly approach the frightening scale of the OPEC and Iran shocks that shook the 1970s.



Today, even pro-Western experts say that Africa is on the verge of a terrible famine, especially the countries of the "Horn of Africa - Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti and Eritrea. Africa's future is difficult to predict. But rising commodity prices threaten to cause a decade of global chaos.



"UNICEF says the situation today is much worse than in 2011, when famine claimed the lives of 250,000 Somalis. "The war in Ukraine exacerbates the situation of children in the Horn of Africa. I think it's important to emphasize that," said UNICEF's Deputy Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Rania Dagash. According to her, supplies from Ukraine and Russia provided for 92% of Somalia's wheat needs. "And now the supply chains are interrupted," she added.



In Somalia alone, 386,000 children suffer from severe malnutrition and are in urgent need of treatment. But drug prices have risen by 16%, not to mention food.



"Higher food prices mean that fewer African households will be able to afford at least one meal a day. In the context of the food crisis, millions of people will be on the verge of hunger and even greater poverty than they are at the moment."



So, people will become even more active in looking for a better life. A migration wave can turn into a tsunami. And the old volume, when Europe choked, will seem like a mere trifle. Walls and fences are unlikely to stop hundreds of millions of hungry people.



Matteo Salvini, leader of the Lega Nord party (Italy):



"If the conflict in Ukraine goes on for weeks or months, an economic and social catastrophe will break out in Italy and on the African continent. If starvation begins, we should expect an influx of migrants. It is already record-high, if starvation increases in Africa, the figure of 500 mln migrants is quite realistic. They will surge in the northern direction seeking food."



Stanislav Mezentsev, Senior Researcher. Employee of the Institute of African Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Executive Director of the Foundation for Economic Cooperation with African Countries (Russia):



This crisis will hit them with restrictive sanctions, because refugees will again leave Africa, because when a man dies of starvation, when his children die, he sees no boundaries. He will be killed, but he will still swim, die... We would also be happy to accept them, but geographically it so happened that our climate is not the same. And then, we're far away, and they're there. The first country to suffer is Italy.



The result? African countries are tired of Washington's dictates and the American magazine Foreign Policy (Bulletin of the State Department), citing sources, claims that the countries of the black continent are preparing to revive the "non-aligned movement" - political neutrality. Of course, the probability is small - after all, the American octopus has penetrated the very wrong side of the local elites. And there are diamonds, and corruption, and the murder of competitors. In short, the cradle of mankind will shake for a long time and, apparently, including from hungry convulsions. If the enlightenment does not come to the minds of the European and American elites. Take care!



