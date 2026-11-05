Laotian Delegation Arrived in Belarus on Official Visit

Minsk is strengthening cooperation with Asian countries. Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People's Democratic Republic arrived in Belarus on an official visit.

The distinguished guest's busy schedule began with a flower-laying ceremony in Victory Square. This was followed by a one-on-one meeting with the Belarusian Foreign Minister. Extended-format talks are already underway.

The Lao Foreign Minister is also scheduled to meet with the leadership of the Belarusian parliament and the Council of Ministers.

Diplomatic relations between Belarus and the Lao People's Democratic Republic were established over 30 years ago. Political cooperation between the countries, based on traditional relations of friendship, trust, and mutual assistance, is actively developing.