Larisa Belskaya: Belarus faced the problem of disinformation organized by structures from abroad

It is important not only to fight disinformation on the UN platform, but also to prevent it through dialogue. Minsk's position at the World Summit on the Information Society in Geneva was expressed by the permanent representative of Belarus to the UN. Larysa Belskaya stressed that our country had become one of the states that faced the problem of disinformation organized by structures from abroad. And she recalled how, in the context of the migration crisis in 2021, the Polish authorities refused to let the media into the border area, concealing the facts of ill-treatment of refugees.



At the same time, the EU sanctions were imposed against the representatives of the Belarusian media under the pretext of countering misinformation. She also noted that in connection with the conflict in Ukraine, under the guise of combating disinformation, a large-scale sweeping of the information field in Western countries was carried out. Media resources with an alternative point of view that oppose the Western mainstream are seen as a source of disinformation and are subject to blocking. Such actions resemble a witch hunt and blatant political censorship, emphasized the Belarusian diplomat.



