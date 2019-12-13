EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Lavrov to take part in international conference on security in Minsk on October 26 in Minsk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in an international security conference in Minsk on October 26. This was announced at a briefing by Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev, writes BELTA.

"On October 26 in Minsk, the Russian Foreign Minister will take part in the high-level international conference "Eurasian security: reality and prospects in a transforming world," organized within the framework of Belarus' chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization," said Alexey Zaitsev.

According to him, the Russian Foreign Minister is scheduled to speak at the plenary session of the forum, in which he will outline the Russian assessment of the current state of affairs in the field of security in Eurasia.

