Leader of Uzbekistan in Belarus on Official Visit

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Belarus for a two-day official visit, BelTA reports.

During the high-level talks, the heads of state are expected to discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for strengthening it in various areas. The central focus of the talks is the development of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

Approximately two dozen documents are being prepared for signing following the talks. The most important of these is the Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

As noted on the website of the Belarusian Embassy in Uzbekistan, trade and economic relations between the two countries are demonstrating steady growth and are based on the principles of mutual benefit and strategic partnership. By the end of 2025, trade turnover increased by 25%, approaching $1 billion. In May 2026, during the 12th meeting of the intergovernmental commission, the parties initiated the development of a joint program aimed at increasing trade turnover to $2 billion by 2030.

Industrial cooperation covers key sectors such as electrical engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, and construction materials production.

Agricultural engineering and mutual supplies of agricultural products remain traditionally important areas of cooperation.

Investment cooperation is expanding. More than 200 enterprises with Belarusian participation are successfully operating in Uzbekistan. In turn, more than 100 companies with Uzbek investment are registered and operating in Belarus.