Leaders of 17 States and UN Secretary-General to Attend SCO Summit in Bishkek

The leaders of 17 states and UN Secretary-General António Guterres will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek. Participants will discuss current issues on the international and regional agendas, priority areas for the SCO's further development, and prospects for deepening cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, digital, environmental, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Following the summit, a declaration commemorating the organization's 25th anniversary will be signed, along with documents and decisions aimed at further strengthening multifaceted cooperation and improving its activities.

At the expanded "SCO Plus" summit, participants will exchange views on strengthening the central coordinating role of the UN and international law, as well as promoting sustainable development and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

The summit begins in Kyrgyzstan on August 31 and will last two days.