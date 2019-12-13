3.40 RUB
Lebedev: CIS countries should unite their efforts in opposing aggressive external pressure
The largest military-political crisis since the end of World War II is unfolding in the European region.
The need to develop information and analytical work of special services of the CIS became one of the topics of the 52nd meeting of the Council of heads of security and special services of the CIS member states. It was held today in Minsk. Building capacity in the analytical sphere and combating fakes is an urgent requirement of our time. It is necessary to make this kind of work systematic and regular and prepare documents with a comprehensive assessment of developments in the region and the world through the special services. The discussion touched upon the fact that the CIS is facing unprecedented challenges and threats. The collective West, ignoring the norms of international law and elementary decency and forgetting about the rules of good neighborliness, is striving to drive a wedge into our Commonwealth with all its might. The heads of the CIS Executive Committee and the CIS Antiterrorist Center also took part in the council.
Sergei Lebedev, CIS Secretary General:
“Minsk is called the capital of the Commonwealth for a reason. Many events devoted to our cooperation and interaction take place here on a regular basis. Today, in the conditions of rude and aggressive pressure on Belarus, Russia and other CIS countries, it is especially relevant. It is very important for us to unite our efforts in counteracting these threats and pressures in order to protect the sovereignty and independence of the Commonwealth of Independent States.”
Today the heads of delegations of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS countries honored the feat of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War and laid flowers at the Victory Monument.
