Li Qiang: Belarus and China constantly deepen political mutual trust and enhance business cooperation

According to Li Qiang, in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the relations between Belarus and China have been steadily developing and reached the level of all-weather and all-round strategic partnership. The bilateral cooperation is at an unprecedentedly high level, Li Qiang emphasized. “The political mutual trust is constantly deepening and the results of business cooperation are increasing,” he added. In July 2024, Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping met in Astana, where they made new plans to deepen interaction between the two countries. “This time during my visit, I am ready with my Belarusian colleagues to fully implement the agreements of the two countries at the highest level and further build up our mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” assured the high foreign guest.