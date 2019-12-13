3.42 RUB
Li Qiang: Belarus and China constantly deepen political mutual trust and enhance business cooperation
Belarus and China are constantly deepening political mutual trust and building up business cooperation. This was stated by Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang at a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informs.
According to Li Qiang, in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the relations between Belarus and China have been steadily developing and reached the level of all-weather and all-round strategic partnership. The bilateral cooperation is at an unprecedentedly high level, Li Qiang emphasized. “The political mutual trust is constantly deepening and the results of business cooperation are increasing,” he added. In July 2024, Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping met in Astana, where they made new plans to deepen interaction between the two countries. “This time during my visit, I am ready with my Belarusian colleagues to fully implement the agreements of the two countries at the highest level and further build up our mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” assured the high foreign guest.
Li Qiang made a number of proposals to strengthen cooperation. “We should maintain political mutual trust at a high level,” he emphasized. - For 32 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the cooperation between China and Belarus has been going on regardless of the external situation.
