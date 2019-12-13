Leaders of EAEU countries adopt declaration on further development of Union State until 2030 and for the period until 2045

The leaders of the EAEU countries at the summit in St. Petersburg adopted a declaration on further development of the Eurasian Economic Union until 2030 and for the period until 2045, BelTA reports.

The heads of state also approved an instruction to develop measures to implement the declaration.

"It is important that our countries lived not only in the present. We clearly understand the goals of integration in the foreseeable future. On the initiative of the Russian side, a declaration has been prepared, which defines the development objectives of the Eurasian Economic Union until 2030 and the contours of integration until 2045. In a strict spirit of economic pragmatism, specific, clear goals have been outlined: further construction of a common Eurasian market, providing it with key goods and resources, development of cooperation, formation of a common transport and logistics space and a common financial market, active international positioning of the EAEU," said the President of Belarus in his speech at the summit.