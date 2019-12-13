Cities with population of 80 000 and more to facilitate economic development of Belarus in future

Investors' interest in Belarus is not decreasing! Our country manages to increase the volume of foreign investment even against the background of sanctions rhetoric and the pandemic, which generally affected investment activity around the world. The key task of the government, legislators and local authorities is to channel these flows to the regions. It was discussed today in the Oval Hall of the Parliament. Regions are declared to be the driving force for the economic development in the next five years.

Improvement of the quality of life in small towns with a population of 80 000 people and more to the level of the capital is vital. This is impossible without the creation of new innovative enterprises. There are no noticeable gaps in the laws for investors today. It is important to focus on solving other issues in the regions.