Economy, Security and Social Development — What Is on the Agenda of the CIS Summit in Turkmenistan

A CIS summit will be held in Turkmenistan. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has traveled to the country on a working visit.

At the meeting of heads of state, Belarus’s position will be heard on what today comes to the fore for the Commonwealth: strengthening economic contacts, security, and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. It is important not to lose the common market. A package of documents is planned to be signed at the end of the talks.

Leaders of nine states have confirmed their participation. Besides Belarus and the host, Turkmenistan, they are Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Armenia. Moldova has long been leaving the association — finally, in 2027.

Thirty-five years ago the CIS was created as a structure for a civilized divorce of the Soviet republics. Experts today call the CIS an “organization of respect”: presence in it obliges little, and rather shows a great deal.

Today it is a platform where countries can cooperate without damage to national interests. The President of Belarus has always been an engine of integration, urging his colleagues not to retreat into their national apartments.

Economics and competition lie at the root of many, if not all, modern conflicts. To withstand this struggle, trade must be strengthened, and there must be common projects and production cooperation.

An important point, sounded literally a few days ago by the President to the prime ministers of the Eurasian Union, is how important it is not to lose the common market. The economy is the main thing; without it there will be nothing.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

“Let us not lose what has been built up by generations of our people. Let us see partners, first of all, in one another, and expand cooperation to the maximum, without any closed topics.”

In 2026 the economies of the Commonwealth countries are showing growth

Not without satisfaction, the CIS secretary general noted the day before that the economies of the Commonwealth countries are growing, albeit differently in each case. On 7 October, consultations of the CIS foreign ministers were held. They prepared questions of cross-border cooperation, which must take migration risks into account, as well as humanitarian matters and current security issues, including in the information sphere.

Yuri Krupnov, chairman of the supervisory board of the Institute of Demography, Migration and Regional Development (Russia):

“The CIS can very sharply turn into that union which will be filled with an entirely different meaning. There will be the realization of that very platform, on the example of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, for the reintegration of the post-Soviet space. I very much hope that at the coming summit the leaders of Russia, of Belarus and of the other CIS states will, in one form or another, raise the question that the Commonwealth of Independent States is not simply a divorce arrangement. The CIS is the potential and the opportunity for Central Eurasia to be filled once again with status and strength, and to lead that very global majority.”

In 2026, for the first time, Iran has been invited as a guest — a “CIS+” format is taking shape in practice.

The Turkmen CIS summit is also timed to an anniversary: this year the CIS turns 35. A statement by the leaders on the subject is expected.

On the agenda are social development and quality of life, joint work in the information space, cooperation in law enforcement, and the preservation of historical memory.