President of Belarus to pay working visit to Russian Federation on May 8 and 9
Today, Alexander Lukashenko will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow. The summit will be a jubilee one: 10 years since the signing of the Treaty on the establishment of the EAEU. The event will be held in a narrow and extended format. Our President will outline the position of Belarus on the main issues on the agenda and will speak about the prospects for further development of the Eurasian integration.
In the morning of May 9, our President will attend the military parade on Red Square to mark the 79th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Alexander Lukashenko will also take part in the ceremony of laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
