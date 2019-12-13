3.41 RUB
Lukashenko announces visit to Equatorial Guinea
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko intends to pay a visit to Equatorial Guinea. The head of state said this at a meeting with Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, BelTA informs.
"We, fortunately, have been working very intensively with your country lately in order to adopt a specific plan for our relations. I will definitely try to visit you in the near future. It is already planned. We will figure out the dates. But the most important thing is to have a clear idea of how to build the economy, trade and economic relations between our countries," said Alexander Lukashenko.
In early September, President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo paid an official visit to Belarus. The program of the visit was very rich and included official talks with Alexander Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence, signing of bilateral documents, visits to enterprises, familiarization with the Belarusian manufacturers.
