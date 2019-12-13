Lukashenko: Belarus intends to further promote principles of just and multipolar world

Belarus intends to continue promoting the principles of a just and multipolar world. This was stated by the Head of State at a meeting with participants of the meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly. This year Belarus holds the chairmanship in the Organization. Being a regional security donor, it aims its efforts within the CSTO at strengthening the authority of the bloc in the world, strengthening mutually beneficial good neighborliness and creating equal development conditions for all the states regardless of their geographical position and size, differences in political, economic and social systems.

"We must concentrate our efforts on the formation of a new system of international relations, looking far ahead. It should be based on the universally recognized norms and principles of international law, but not on some "rules" that are thrust upon us by the West," said President of Belarus. - "They keep accusing us that the elections were not based on the OSCE principles. "And where are these principles, who approved them? Where are they? No, there are "rules", which they have set and which they change for each state and event. What is this?"

Alexander Lukashenko noted that most of the countries, which include the CSTO member states, see the best prospects for the development of the world in multipolarity.