As Alexander Lukashenko said today, we are structuring our opportunities in cooperation with Russian regions and creating a kind of "centers of competence" and "centers of trade." Kuban, Leningrad Region and, of course, Novosibirsk have already been identified as such starting points. Through the key regions we are reaching out to other regions with joint products. This format is also relevant in our interaction with the countries of the far arc. Alexander Lukashenko has also emphasized this today. The main thing is to avoid duplicating production facilities, i.e. to develop the existing industries, and if something new is to be created, it should be aimed at super demand. However, Belarusian-Russian cooperation still keeps the West at bay. Everything is being used to break our unity. The President voiced quotes in this regard from the report of special services and intelligence.