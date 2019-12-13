3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: We have reached the absurd situation - the European Peace Foundation allocates money for the war
Minsk hosted the 19th meeting of heads of security agencies and intelligence services of the CIS. This is the second time the "intelligence" meets in Belarus in such a format. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Belarus - these forces should work collectively in the CIS space.
"The situation around us is not getting safer. Tensions are growing in various regions of the planet. Some smoldering conflicts are moving into a hot phase, hybrid proxy wars are being unleashed everywhere. And not only proxy wars," said Alexander Lukashenko.
The President also noted the complete degradation of a number of international structures - from the OSCE and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to the international organization of the Red Cross. "They have turned into platforms for demagogy and tools to serve and realize the interests of global players. At the same time, we spend huge sums of money on various conferences, realizing that they will yield nothing. The last one was held in Dubai," the head of state said. - We have reached the point of absurdity. The European Peace Foundation is allocating funds for the war in Ukraine".
