Lukashenko and Aliyev visit revitalized territories of Azerbaijan

Within the framework of his state visit to Azerbaijan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko together with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the revitalized territories of the republic on May 17, BELTA reports.

In the morning of May 17, Alexander Lukashenko flew to Fizuli. He was met by Ilham Aliyev at the airport. The Azerbaijani President briefed his Belarusian colleague on the works being carried out to restore and develop these territories and build new infrastructure facilities. Alexander Lukashenko familiarized himself with the new airport, and the heads of state accompanied by an impressive motorcade headed for the city.

The Fizuli International Airport is one of the seven international airports in the country (soon there will be more). This air harbor connects the capital of Azerbaijan with Karabakh. The construction of the airport began in January 2021, and the first airplane landed here in September. The opening ceremony of the airport was held a month later with the participation of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey.