Lukashenko and Mirziyoyev adopt joint statement

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev have adopted a joint statement following their talks in Tashkent, BELTA reports.

During the talks, the presidents discussed the most important issues of the Belarusian-Uzbek relations and identified the key areas of their further development. In their joint statement, Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that Belarus and Uzbekistan will continue to make efforts to further develop the partnership.

The heads of state emphasized that the priority direction of Belarusian-Uzbek relations is further expansion of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation. They noted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade volumes, but at the same time pointed out that there is a significant untapped potential for increasing trade turnover.

"The parties agreed on the importance of increasing the volume of mutual trade and expanding its nomenclature by involving in trade turnover products with high added value, creating favorable conditions for the transit of foreign trade goods, development of cooperation between business entities, private sector and regions of the two countries," the document says.