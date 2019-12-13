3.43 RUB
Lukashenko and Putin to discuss the whole range of Belarusian-Russian relations on May 24
On May 24, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, who will be in Belarus for a two-day official visit on May 23-24, BELTA reports.
The talks between the heads of state will be held on May 24 at the Palace of Independence, first in a narrow and then in an enlarged format.
The parties will discuss the state and prospects of development of the whole complex of Belarusian-Russian relations - the integration agenda and implementation of decisions taken by the Supreme State Council of the Union State, political dialogue, promotion of joint trade, economic and cooperation projects, strengthening security, cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.
International agenda, the situation in the region, joint response to emerging challenges and threats will also traditionally be in the center of attention.
