PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko and Putin make decisions on all issues during talks in Moscow

Presidents of Belarus and Russia took decisions on all issues in the course of negotiations on the eve of the session of the Supreme State Council. This was stated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to reporters on his arrival in the Kremlin, BelTA informs.

As reported, the talks lasted for over 6 hours and ended around 2:15 on April 6. They also discussed the issues not included in the agenda of the meeting of the Supreme State Council.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All