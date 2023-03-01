Lukashenko and Xi Jinping adopt statement on basic principles of developing exemplary all-weather and all-round strategic partnership
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping adopted a joint statement on the basic principles of exemplary relations of all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China in the new era, BelTA informs.
The leaders of the countries communicated in both broad and narrow format for much longer than planned, which clearly indicates the mutual interest in solving the issues on the agenda and focus on the result.