Lukashenko at talks with Mirziyoyev: Belarusian quality is for a long time, not for one year

Belarusian quality is for a long time, not for one year. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on February 8 during his extended talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, BelTA informs.

The head of state said that the coming year was declared the Year of Quality in Belarus. "This is for a long time, not just one year," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus pays special attention to the development and modernization of production facilities. Moreover, domestic products are very much in demand in neighboring markets due to their quality.

"We now want to "tighten" the quality even more, because the Belarusian quality is in demand ," said the President. - And people in Russia have gotten used to Belarusian quality - it was our common, Soviet quality. Now we have brought it to a decent level. We will improve the quality. So keep in mind that our equipment will be of even higher quality. "

At the same time Belarus is ready not only to supply equipment, but also to create local service centers for its maintenance. Such experience has been accumulated long ago.

"It would be great. When there is service, farmers have a completely different attitude," said Shavkat Mirziyoyev. - We have five out of 10 tractors from Belarus.

The President of Uzbekistan instructed his delegation to take these issues under special control.