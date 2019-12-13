Lukashenko at summit of Global South: We live under barbaric sanctions, which have a devastating effect on your peoples as well

Illegal sanctions imposed by the West against Belarus also have a devastating effect on the people of other countries. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in his speech at the third summit "Voice of the Global South" in the format of videoconference, reports BelTA.

"For a number of years we have been living under illegal, unfair, barbaric sanctions, which not only affect our country, but also have a devastating effect on your peoples. Thus, restrictions on the export of Belarusian mineral fertilizers have exacerbated the problems of food shortages and hunger in the poorest countries," stressed the Belarusian leader.

He stated that the West still provokes conflicts, generating multimillion refugee flows, and then cynically blames the Global South and Belarus for the migration crisis. "However, the real reason is in siphoning off resources and imposing a system of non-equivalent exchange on developing countries," the Belarusian leader believes.